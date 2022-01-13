 
Thursday January 13, 2022
World

Kazakh leader vows to rebuild city hit by deadly clashes

By AFP
January 13, 2022

Almaty, Kazakhstan: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Almaty on Wednesday for the first time since clashes there left dozens dead, vowing to repair damage to oil-rich Kazakhstan’s largest city and financial hub.

"The task now is to rebuild the city in the shortest possible time (...) I have no doubt the city will be restored," he told a government meeting, according to a statement on the presidential website.

