Irfan Hameed Mirza made KWSB finance director

On recommendations from the Departmental Promotion & Selection Committee-I, Irfan Hameed Mirza, BS-18 accounts officer at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, has been promoted to the BPS-19 post of director finance on a regular basis with effect from December 24, 2021. The post had been lying vacant post since the promotion of Muhammad Saquib, said a notification on Wednesday.
Labour leaders said on Wednesday workers of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry faced the worst exploitation and...
The Pakistan Peoples Party has been continuously usurping the rights of Karachi and urban Sindh to save its...
Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will resist...
Karachi traffic police chief Ahmed Yar Chohan, voicing concerns over reports of fast rising cases of Covid variant...
The Counter Terrorism Department of the Sindh police, in collaboration with the Sindh Rangers, claimed to have...
A joint declaration adopted at the ‘Political and Economic Stakeholders Conference’ by the Muttahida Qaumi...
Comments