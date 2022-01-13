 
close
Thursday January 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Irfan Hameed Mirza made KWSB finance director

January 13, 2022

On recommendations from the Departmental Promotion & Selection Committee-I, Irfan Hameed Mirza, BS-18 accounts officer at the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, has been promoted to the BPS-19 post of director finance on a regular basis with effect from December 24, 2021. The post had been lying vacant post since the promotion of Muhammad Saquib, said a notification on Wednesday.

Comments