Pharma industry workers facing worst exploitation: labour leaders

Labour leaders said on Wednesday workers of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry faced the worst exploitation and industry owners, despite earning billions of rupees, were not ready to give basic labour rights to the workers.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, organised by the National Trade Unions Federation (NTUF), they said the pharma industry was among the sectors that made the most profits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pharma companies also got huge incentives and benefits from the government, but their workers faced the worst working conditions, they said. The initiation of a campaign for the rights of pharmaceutical industry workers was announced on this occasion by NTUF leaders Nasir Mansoor and Rafiq Baloch, representatives of employees’ unions at pharma companies, including Manzoor Ahmed, Bakht Zameen Farman Khan, Muhammad Kashif Khan and Fazal-e-Wahab. For this purpose, it was decided, a national- level pharma workers’ conference would be held on February 15.

They said the prices of medicines had been hiked by 311 per cent in Pakistan, and more price increases were expected in the coming mini-budget. At present, in Pakistan there are more than 700 pharmaceutical companies that are also exporting drugs to more than 60 countries, they said, adding that their annual sales were more than Rs560 billion and it increased at the rate of 15 per cent per annum.

“More than 100,000 workers were directly related and one million people indirectly related to this sector. However, the workers of this sector are deprived of their basic rights, including making their trade unions,” said a labour leader.

Labour leaders said that as per local and international laws, workers of all categories had the right to form their labour unions and the Supreme Court had also ratified it, but still the workers of the pharma sector were deprived of that right.

They said the nature of jobs in the pharma sector was that of permanent work, but 90 per cent of its workforce was compelled to work on a temporary basis. The illegal contract labour system was present in almost all factories and medicines were made in unhygienic conditions that was an anti-human act, they remarked.

“These factories are virtual sweatshops. Their production process is being outsourced in dangerous Covid conditions to places that are utterly unhygienic. It poses threats to not only workers but the users of these products also,” a statement quoted the labour leaders as having said.

The majority of workers in the pharma sector were not issued with social security and EOBI cards, the workers’ contribution to SESSI and EOBI was deposited through contractors so that their relation to the industry could not be established, they said.

They said the Supreme Court had already decided that all industries related to the life-saving sector would hire permanent employees, but the verdicts of the court were not being implemented.

Instead of regularisation of the jobs of workers, they were being appointed on a temporary basis under the title of production support officers and hence deprived of their due rights. Institutions like the EOBI, SESSI and the workers’ welfare board had become dens of corruption, they alleged.

They demanded that the workers of the pharmaceutical industry should be given the right to form their labour unions, the contract labour system should be ended and the workers of the life-saving sector made permanent as per the apex court’s decision.

The contributions to EOBI and social security should be recovered from the companies instead of contractors, and cards in the name of workers should be issued and illegal practice of appointing temporary workers in the name of PSOs should be stopped, they said