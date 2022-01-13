PTI to resist ‘grabbing’ of pre-Partition school in Dalmia

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will resist the alleged attempt to grab the land of a pre-Partition school worth billions of rupees in the Dalmia area of Karachi in connivance with the relevant departments of the provincial government.

Established in 1933 by Ram Krishan Dalmia, the Manik Government Boys Secondary School Dalmia has been providing education to the residents of the area for generations.

According to the locals, the land of the closed cement factory was allotted in 1993 to the Kolachi Cooperative Housing Society, which reportedly sold the piece of land on which the school building exists to a builder.

After receiving complaints from the neighbourhood’s residents, Sheikh and PTI MPA Arsalan Taj visited the school and inspected different sections of the building. They also met with the teachers and students of the school, while the locals told them that they all were against the proposed shifting of the educational institution to a new location.

Addressing the residents, Sheikh said that the 90-year-old school is a historical asset and it cannot be demolished, but the Murad Ali Shah-led provincial government is attempting to raze a historical building.

“An under-construction building on a residential plot of the Kolachi Cooperative Housing Society was named a school, while the school administration was told to vacate the existing school building. Earlier, the school’s playground was handed over to the builder mafia, and now the school itself is under threat.”

Sheikh said that the majority of the area residents traditionally voted for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), so it was the responsibility of the PPP leadership to value their voters’ sentiments.

“In the past, when the school was deprived of its play ground, the PPP’s elected representatives connived with the builder mafia, but now the PTI is representing the area, and it won’t allow the land mafia to usurp the valuable land of the historical school.”

He claimed that Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah and Education Secretary Akbar Laghari were also involved in the illicit deal of billions. He also claimed that Laghari had visited the school on Sunday.

MPA Taj said the education minister had recently closed 11,000 schools across the province, and now the provincial government wanted to close this historical school as well.

“The Sindh government, and its education and revenue departments are patronising the land mafia and illegal land grabbing, as the school’s playground was earlier handed over to the Kolachi Cooperative Housing Society by demolishing the school’s boundary wall, now a project has been planned there. The land mafia won’t be allowed to usurp the school’s land.”