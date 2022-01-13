Industrialists at MQM-P moot reject disputed local govt law

A joint declaration adopted at the ‘Political and Economic Stakeholders Conference’ by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and business community leaders on Wednesday rejected the Sindh Local Bodies Amendment Act 2021, demanding of the provincial government to withdraw the disputed law and empower the local government setup to resolve the civic issues.

Chaired by MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the conference’s participants said the Pakistan Peoples Party’s “biased” governance had been a source of unrest and disappointment to people, leading to a sense of alienation among the residents of the province.

He said the recently passed bill was in contravention of the constitution of Pakistan, particularly its Article 140-A which provided for he devolution of administrative, financial and political authority to the local governments, while the PPP-led Sindh government had further usurped limited powers and functions of the third tier of government through controversial amendments.

Announce support for the ongoing JI sit-in, Siddqui said that even after carrying forward our slogan and demand for an empowered local government setup for the cities, the Jamaat-e-Islami did not attend our recently-held multiparty conference.

He suggested that a committee should be formed for a joint strategy so that problems facing the city’s stakeholders could be understood. “It is no longer possible to impose law through a fake majority in the Sindh Assembly,” he said. “The MQM-P is ready to take to the streets with your cooperation and support.”

Without naming the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Siddqiui said those who won from Karachi in the 2018 general polls were still surprised while the winners were worried. “Despite a partnership in the provincial government several times, the MQM-P could not bring its chief minister on the basis of language,” he said.

Siddiqui also said the PPP was not the government of Sindh but the government of feudal lords, and the special treatment accorded to murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi was its clear example.

Citing the example of CM Murad Ali Shah’s recent statement on Jatoi and other jail inmates enjoying a normal life in violation of rules, the MQM-P leader said the Supreme Court should take immediate notice of the incident and order legal action against the CM, who is also holding the portfolio of the provincial home ministry.

Mohsin Sheikhani, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD), assured the MQM-P of the organisation’s support for the campaign for an empowered local government setup, and said Karachi was a city that generated both revenue and employment but was deprived of basic necessities.

Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon, a leader of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said that after Musharraf’s regime, all local government bodies’ elections were conducted due to court orders. “Punjab has become an industrial zone, but Karachi is still lagging behind in the industrial race,” he said.

M Hanif Lakhan, another FPCCI leader, said the country would not move if the government did not develop industrial areas. Sulaiman S Mehdi, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Limited’s former chairman, said that since the Ayub Khan’s era, the country did not see any industrial revolution in Pakistan.

He suggested setting up a think tank that would issue a white paper on the issues. “Problems should be highlighted separately and solutions should be found,” he said. Ahmed Chinoy, another PSX leader, said the MQM-P, during its rule, distributed and allocated funds for the five industrial zones in Karachi. “Shortages of gas and water pertain to the provincial and local government,” he said.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry leader Muhammad Salman Aslam, SITE Superhighway Association of Industry’s Nisar Ahmed Khan, MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari, and other industrials leaders also spoke.