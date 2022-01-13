Man, woman from Waziristan gunned down in ‘honour killing’

A man and a woman were shot dead apparently in the name of ‘honour’ in Karachi on Wednesday. According to police, the incident took place in the Pipri area within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victims were identified as 26-year-old Wali Rehman and 40-year-old Zahida Bibi, wife of Mukhtar.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the crime scene and inquired into the murders. Police said the victims were relatives and they belonged to Waziristan. They added that Mukhtar, the deceased woman’s husband, was behind the incident.

According to police, the victims were killed by Mukhtar and his brother Saeed Alam apparently for ‘honour’. The woman was killed inside a house and the man was killed in a street. Police have also recovered empty shells of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene. The suspects managed to flee after the crime. Further investigations are under way.