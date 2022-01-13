Jamaat advises PPP to be ‘serious

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Wednesday warned the Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) leadership against demonstrating double standards, and asked them to refrain their leaders from issuing provocative statements if the party is serious about a dialogue on Sindh’s disputed local government bill.

Rehman was addressing the participants of the sit-in outside the provincial assembly that entered its 13th day. He said the JI has a history of long movements, adding that his party’s workers are mentally prepared for another one. The JI leader said that there has been no progress on the dialogue with the PPP’s provincial government on the issue of the controversial legislation over the past three days.

He reiterated that Karachi deserves a mega city government run by a mayor, a deputy mayor and a cabinet directly elected by the people of the city, saying that the metropolis needs a proper mass transit system to cater to 30 million residents.

He demanded that the city’s mayor be mandated to oversee the Karachi Transformation Plan. “A city government for Karachi should be empowered with education, health, sports, solid waste management, city and traffic police, the KDA [Karachi Development Authority], the KBCA [Karachi Building Control Authority] and other departments.”

He said that the sit-in has become a hope for the 30 million people of Karachi, and is a matter of the people’s future generations.

Delegations of trade bodies from Orangi Town and other areas also visited the sit-in to express solidarity with the protesters against the Sindh government. A delegation on behalf of the people of Hyderabad also visited the sit-in and showed solidarity with the JI workers.

To show solidarity with the participants of the main sit-in, the JI started a rally from the Gulberg area and held sit-ins for brief periods of time at Water Pump Chowrangi, in Ayesha Manzil, in Karimabad, in Liaquatabad, at Numaish Chowrangi and in other areas.