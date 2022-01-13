PM, COAS briefed on security at ISI HQ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for protecting national security and ensuring stability and prosperity in the country.

He also expressed great satisfaction over the professional preparedness of the agency to safeguard Pakistan’s national interest. The PM visited the Inter-Services Intelligence’s (ISI) Secretariat in Islamabad, where he was given a comprehensive briefing, which was followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics, with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the PM was accompanied by key federal ministers, while Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present on the occasion.

The dignitaries were welcomed by ISI chief Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum. This is the first time Prime Minister Imran Khan has visited the ISI Headquarters after the appointment of Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum as head of the country’s top spy agency in October 2021.

Meanwhile, the PM welcomed the UN initiative of launching $5 billion aid appeal for Afghanistan, which followed Pakistan-initiated special OIC foreign ministers’ meeting on Afghanistan.

PM Imran tweeted: “We welcome this UN initiative, which has followed Pak-initiated special OIC FMs meeting’s pledged support. “I have been making this appeal to int’l community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where the people have suffered ravages of 40 years of conflict.”

He also posted the related report, which said the UN and partners launched a more than $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan on Tuesday in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there.