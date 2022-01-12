PPP leader sees success for Kisan March

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PP­P) fo­r­mer provincial legislator and information secretary, Mehr Sultana advocate, has welcomed the announcement of a long march against the selected government hoping that send home the rulers whom she termed incompetent.

In a statement on Tuesday, she said the PPP has announced Kissan March as farmers truly represented the oppressed and helpless section of society.

She said the people belonging to every walk of life are fed up with the wrong economic policies of the inefficient rulers and they wanted to get rid of them.

The PPP leader said the price hike and unemployment were at their peak and the “irresponsible” rulers have handed over affairs of the government to the IMF.

She recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had stated he would prefer to commit suicide to turn to the IMF for financial help but he made life miserable for the poor.

She said the people would actively participate in the long march announced by her party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, dislodge the sitting selected rulers from power through a democratic way and pull the country out of the existing crisis.