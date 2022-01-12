Sufficient stock of wheat available in KP, meeting told

PESHAWAR: There was a huge stock of wheat available in provincial reserve centres, which was sufficient up to the upcoming harvesting season and total of 7000 metric tons was being released to flour mills on daily basis, a meeting was told on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chair the meeting, which was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Bangash and the officials concerned. A handout said the meeting reviewed the latest prices of 17 essential kitchen items, including wheat flour and sugar, etc, said a handout. The meeting also made a comparatively analysis of prices of food items in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other federating units.

The meeting was told that as compared to other provinces of the country, the prices of most of the food items were on lower side in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the last week, it was told, price of seven items had decreased which include masoor, mong, mash, potatoes, tomatoes and sugar while price of six items remained unchanged. Moreover, the price of four items slightly increased.

The participants were told that, in the month of December, a total of 6722 shops and 479 mills were checked while actions had been taken against 735 shops, which violated the relevant laws. It was added that fines worth over Rs1.9 million had been imposed on violators.

Briefing about sugar stock situation in the province, it was told that over 85 thousand metric tons sugar was available in stock.

In order to control sugar prices, it was told, that a total of 2423 units had been checked and warnings to 358 shops were issued since January 1. The chief minister on the occasion directed the quarters concerned to generate report regarding prices of food items across the province on monthly basis and strictly monitor hoarding and over pricing.

He further directed all district administrations to take strict action against overcharging and ensure implementation of government fixed price list in their respective districts at all cost.