Stress laid on town planning

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has directed his Local Government officials to make town planning an integral part of urban development keeping all the future needs of the people dwelling there.

He stressed this point while speaking at separate meetings with the officials and heads of areas development authorities at his office, said a handout. The minister gave them guidelines in accordance with the policies of the provincial government and directed them to strictly implement them. Faisal Amin Gandapur in response to the presentation given to him by Shah Jahan Khan, Project Director, Dera Development Authority, expressed satisfaction at the fact a full-fledged tree plantation campaign was being carried out in Dera Township this year as in the past. In addition to the Double Road, targets have been set to plant over 1000 big trees in the A, B, C and D sectors of Dera Town and around the parks in the next and building structures in the coming one and half months and then plant more trees in days to come.