‘English Works’ programme: 100 KP students awarded scholarships

PESHAWAR: The US Department of State-funded “English Works” (EW) Programme was inaugurated at the Rural Empowerment and Institutional Development (REPID) in a virtual ceremony here.

A press release said that one hundred students were awarded fully funded scholarships aimed at boosting their English proficiency skills, developing computer literacy knowledge, and preparing them for the job market.

US Consul General in Peshawar Richard H. Riley, KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, and Chief Executive Officer of REPID Shah Jehan attended the opening ceremony. Consul General Riley lauded REPID for its management of the EW Programme and training that supported the under-serving youth.

While addressing the session Riley said, “I can’t emphasize enough how important the United States views education, particularly for boys and girls in areas affected by conflict. So many of us use the phrase, “the children are our future.” We can only hope for a better future if we equip these young students with the knowledge and confidence to make their voices heard.” Shaukat Yousafzai while praising the efforts of the US Embassy in Pakistan expressed the hope that the scope of EW and other such programmes would be expanded in future and more students awarded scholarships.