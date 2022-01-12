Boundary dispute between KP, GB settled

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga, which was constituted by district administrations of Kohistan and Diamer, on Tuesday settled the boundary dispute between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan and gave away cheques to families whose loved ones were killed over the dispute in 2014.

“I am pleased that this boundary dispute between the KP and GB has been settled amicably and paved the way for the smooth execution of the Diamer-Bhasha dam,” Wapda Chairman Lef-Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain told a ceremony held at the dam site.

The ceremony was attended among others by the local tribesmen, lawmakers and officials of Kohistan and Diamer districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Force Commander Gilgit-Baltistan Major-Gen Jawad Ahmad Khan also addressed the jirga.

The jirga, which is having an equal representation of 13-member of each side, not only settled the boundary dispute but also decreed to pay the diyat (compensation) of Rs5 million each to the families of four Kohistanis who were killed in the crossfire over the boundary dispute in 2014. Cheques were handed over to respective families by the Wapda chairman in the ceremony.

The cheques of Rs2.5 million each was also given away to those sustained injuries in the cross fire some almost seven years ago. “I have no words to admire the sincere efforts of the jirga members who settled this issue once and for all and I announce Umrah tickets for them as a token of compliments,” Muzammil Hussain said.

The 26-member jirga, which was constituted last year ago, also involved the tribes of Haran (Kohistan) and Thor (Diamer) before going to announce its final decree.

The disputed territory of about 8-km is under the direct control of the federal governments and rangers have been patrolling on the Karakoram Highway since 2014, when four people were killed in an exchange of fire between Harban and Thor tribes.