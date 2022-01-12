KP govt transfers several deputy commissioners

PESHAWAR: The provincial government issued transfer orders for several deputy commissioners on Tuesday.

According to a notification from the KP Establishment Department, Muhammad Kabir has been transferred from being deputy commissioner Tank to the Establishment Department, while Arshad Qayum has been appointed DC Tank.

DC Abbottabad Nadeem Nasir has been directed to report to the Establishment Department while Tariq Salam has been posted as DC Abbottabad. DC Lower Kohistan Saiful Islam Shah has been asked to report to the Establishment Department while Shakeel Ahmed has been posted as DC Lower Kohistan.

Similarly, Muhammad Ali has been replaced by Manzoor Ahmed Afridi as DC Upper Upper Chitral while Muhammad Tariq has been replaced by Muhammad Asid as DC Kolai-Palas.

Dr Qasim Ali Khan has been replaced by Adnan Khan Bhittani as DC Mansehra and Hassan Abid has been replaced by Muhammad Anwarul Haq as DC Lower Chitral.

Akmal Khan has been appointed DC Upper Dir while his predecessor Muhammad Shoaib has been asked to report to the Establishment Department.