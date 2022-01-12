93 rickshaws impounded

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday impounded 93 rickshaws during a crackdown against the rickshaws plying the roads of the provincial capital without permits.
An official communique said that the crackdown was launched in cooperation with the Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police.
The officials checked documents of 300 rickshaws on the Grand Trunk Road and found that 93 rickshaw drivers were not possessing permits, it added.
The rickshaws without permits were impounded, it said, adding, the officials would continue the crackdown against the unregistered rickshaws.
The officials said that the unregistered rickshaws, violation of traffic rules and encroachment have contributed to the traffic congestion in the city.
