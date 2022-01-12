SCCI demands restoration of gas supply to CNG stations: Abolition of FPA & POS system sought

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has called for the restoration of gas supply to industries and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in KP.

The SCCI executive committee chaired by Hasnain Khurshid made this demand and others on Tuesday.

The speakers condemned the mini-budget and said it was the result of the government’s inconsistent economic policies which had put an additional tax burden of Rs343billion. They called for abolishing the Point of Sale (POS) system. It was noted that the POS system has been implemented since July 2020.

The participants added that prices of necessary items would escalate after the collection of additional taxes through this system.

The participants opposed the collection of heavy amounts under the head of the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills.

They called the FPA a contempt of court and urged the superior judiciary to take suo motu notice of the issue.

The EC meeting unanimously adopted a resolution to outright reject the mini-budget, closure of CNG filling stations, the introduction of POS system, collection of FPA in power bills and the government’s ‘anti-business’ policies.

The participants asked the government to facilitate the business community instead of adding to their problems under different pretexts. It was suggested to launch an advertisement campaign, writing letters to departments concerned as well as approaching the superior court against the POS system.

The forum demanded the Police Department ensure the security of the business community.

SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid assured the participants that the trader community issues would be taken up with the government to have them resolved.