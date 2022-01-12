Hospitality industry highlighted as key job creator

Islamabad : The hospitality and tourism industry has immense potential for creating jobs and career opportunities for the youth of Pakistan, said Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Monday.

“Pakistan can develop its youth to become part of the workforce of hospitality and tourism industry in all regions of the world. The government is committed to promoting and developing the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan, which can create millions of new opportunities for employment for the youth of Pakistan," she told the convocation of College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) Pakistan and Dubai at a local hotel.

The parliamentary secretary advocated professional and meaningful education for the youth's socio-economic empowerment and development.

She said the tourism and hospitality sector was one of the most potent segments of the Pakistani economy.

Wajiha Qamar lauded the role of COTHM in developing qualified and skilled youth and promoting the hospitality and tourism sector of Pakistan.

Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Rana Aftabur Rehman highlighted the significance of the tourism and hospitality sector in providing impetus to the economy of Pakistan and said being a labour-intensive industry, it could be capitalised for job creation for youth.

“The youthful population of Pakistan is one of its greatest assets. If provided quality training and skills to be economically engaged they will significantly boost the national economy,” he said.

Among the other dignitaries included German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, honorary consul general of Cyprus Mian Habibullah, director-general of the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment Kashif Ahmed Noor, and civil society activists.

Founder and CEO OF COTHM Pakistan and Dubai Ahmad Shafiq congratulated the students on completing the important educational milestone and urged them to believe in the dignity of hard work.

He said the hospitality and tourism sector could transform the economy and project a positive image of Pakistan across the world.

"The export potential of our qualified and skilled youth can play a vital role in strengthening our national exchequer through foreign remittance," he said. Wajiha Qamar gave away degrees to successful graduates.