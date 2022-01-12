Science expo on 28th

Islamabad : January 15 is the deadline for registration of stalls for the first-ever Pakistan Science Expo being arranged by the Pakistan Science Foundation at the end of the current month under the auspices of the Ministry of Science and Technology to showcase innovative projects in the fields of Science, Technology and Innovation.

According to the organisers, the expo is being organised to encourage collaboration among the government, industry and academia and will serve as a platform for organisations to showcase their accomplishments in the field of science, technology and innovation, said PSF principal scientific officer Syeda Rehana Batool.

According to her, the expo to be arranged from January 28-29 at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre will provide networking opportunities at the highest government and corporate level.