Dolls exhibited to show Japanese cultural versatility

Islamabad : Japanese ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro inaugurated an exhibition of his country's exquisite traditional dolls at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts here on Tuesday as part of events marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Tokyo.

"This doll exhibition is a delightful occasion for the Pakistani friends to learn more about the Japanese dolls culture. It is meant to give the visitors a close glimpse of the versatility and individuality of the traditional and cultural life of Japanese people," he told participants, including Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, government functionaries, diplomats, artists, and people from other walks of life.

The event titled 'Ningyo: Art and Beauty of Japanese Dolls' will continue for public viewing until January 25. Ningyo means human shape in the Japanese language.

According to the ambassador, dolls have been an important part of Japanese culture for centuries and reflect the history of Japan from prehistoric to modern times.

He said the travelling exhibition presented a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture from Katashiro and Amagatsu, the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to the dolls that reflected the local climate and anecdotes to dress-up dolls that were beloved in Japan today as doll toys, to the scale figures that were highly regarded around the world.

The envoy said the Japanese dolls traditionally known as Ningyo (human shape in the Japanese language) were a unique cultural symbol due to their rich history and association with the Japanese way of life.

"These dolls reflect the customs of Japan and the aspirations of its people, possess distinctive regional attributes, and over the centuries have developed in many diverse forms," he said.

The event held in collaboration with the Japan Foundation, Embassy of Japan and the PNCA exhibited 67 carefully selected dolls, which were divided into four sections, including Ningyo to pray for children's growth, Ningyo as fine art, Ningyo as folk art, and spread of Ningyo culture.