Chinese humanitarian aid for rain-hit Gawadar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese embassy, together with the Chinese enterprises, distributed edible items among local families affected by recent floods in Gwadar.

The Chinese mission took prompt action on reports of massive floods in Gwadar and provided assistance to the inhabitants of the area. Gwadar witnessed heavy rainfall early this month which resulted in sudden flood situation. Many houses were collapsed and property severely damaged rendering scores of inhabitants homeless.

The Balochistan government announced state of emergency and Gwadar was declared a calamity-hit district. The support team organised by the Chinese enterprise continued its efforts amid torrential rain by outreaching far-flung areas of the districts. According to an official of the Chinese embassy, such endeavors on the part of Chinese and the corresponding response from the Pakistani side, signalizes the deep-rooted strength of Pakistan-China ties.

“This is the first round of aid in this series. However, in terms of humanitarian assistance, the Chinese government has undertaken several steps in infrastructure reconstruction, medical and educational support and socio-economic development,” the official reminded. The affected families expressed gratitude to Chinese embassy for rushing to their rescue and providing much needed assistance in no time.