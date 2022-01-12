Pakistan rejects Canada’s travel advisory

KARACHI: Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad has said Pakistan is a peaceful country and that Canada has not contacted Islamabad regarding its travel advisory.

The interior minister rejected the notion that any Canadian national required security for protection or were exposed to any insecurity. The interior minister was reacting to news of the Canadian travel advisory to its nationals in Pakistan. In it travel advisory, Canada had advised its nationals, “to exercise a high degree of caution in Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation.

There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping,” the travel advisory said. The interior minister said Pakistan is safe for all foreigners. He said 82 countries have returned after failing to bring order to the neighbouring country. Pakistan on the other hand is a peaceful and peace loving country.