Wednesday January 12, 2022
National

Fertiliser dealers fined for overcharging

January 12, 2022

LALAMUSA: Agriculture (Extension) Deputy Director Dr Irfanullah Warraich imposed Rs 25,000 fine on two fertilizer dealers for overcharging. Hoarded 200 urea fertilizer bags were sold to the growers on the spot.

