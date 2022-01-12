‘KP govt to spend Rs 8bn to impart digital skills to youth’

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan on Tuesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would spend Rs8 billion to impart digital skills to one lakh youth of the province.

“The training of the one lakh youth would annually add Rs21 billion to economy of the province,” he added. An official handout said he was addressing the graduation ceremony after completion of digital training to 3000 women under the Digital Skills Internship Programme at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

Secretary Information Technology Dr Anbar Ali Khan and others were present. The minister said that digital skills and information technology sector had revolutionized the world, adding that providing training to the youth in the IT sector was the top priority of the provincial government.

Atif Khan urged the youth to benefit from the trainings and equip themselves with the latest digital skills to be able to compete in the market. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Employment Programme is a flagship project of KPITB under which different IT trainings have been provided to as many as 11700 graduates,” he said, adding that 3,300 women were trained under Digital Skills Programme along with 2,000 youth under KP Digital Internship Programme. Atif Khan said four special technology zones were going to be established in province for improvement and promotion of IT sector.