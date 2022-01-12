Trains delayed due to fog

LAHORE: Trains were delayed due to heavy fog on Tuesday. The 15-up Karachi Express coming to Lahore was late by 5 hours and 40 minutes. The 33-up Pak Business Express running between Karachi and Lahore was delayed by 5 hours and 30 minutes. The Karachi-Peshawar 47-up Rehman Baba Express was 5 hours late. The 41-up Karakoram Express was delayed by 5 hours. The 17up Millat Express was delayed by 5 hours.

The 45-up Pakistan Express going to Karachi via Faisalabad and Rawalpindi was delayed by 4 hours. The 43-up Shah Hussain Express was delayed by 4 hours. The 37-up Shah Farid Express was 3 hours late. The Karachi-Peshawar 13-up Awam Express was delayed by three hours. The 9-up Allama Iqbal Express going to Sialkot was 3 hours late. The 35-up Sir Syed Express running between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 2 hours and 30 minutes. The 1-up Khyber Mail Express was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. The 5-up Green Line Express running between Karachi and Rawalpindi was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes. The 39-up Jaffar Express running between Quetta and Peshawar was delayed by 2 hours and 20 minutes.