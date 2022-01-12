National clay event delayed

KARACHI: The 7th edition of National Clay Shooting Championship has been delayed till May or June.

The championship was to be held at PN Shooting Range here later this month.

The teams of Navy, Army, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, FRA and ASF are expected to participate in this event.

Army won the 6th edition of the championship. “A new shotgun range is being built at PN Range so this event had to be postponed,” said an official of National Rifle Association of Pakistan while talking to ‘The News’.

The 8th edition of National Airgun Shooting Championship is also not confirmed which was scheduled in Karachi in March.

“This is not confirmed yet. We have a meeting soon then we will decide about it,” said the official.

The 7th edition of the said championship was won by Pakistan Army.

Moreover, he added, the dates for national shooting championship will be confirmed in the said meeting.

“The national shooting championship has been planned in March in Lahore but we have to confirm its dates in the meeting,” said the official