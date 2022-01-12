Arrangements are in full swing for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Photo Sohail Imran.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the plan for the HBL PSL-7 which is scheduled to begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

In order to cope with the Covid issues, some tough protocols have been agreed by the PCB and the franchises. It has been decided to complete the event within the specified one month time.

According to the protocols, a three-day quarantine period will be must for all people associated with the country’s marquee event. And players and officials will be allowed to feature in the PSL only after they clear the PCR test after the quarantine.

The associated people will enter quarantine from January 20. In case of any positive case, the infected individual will be put in isolation for ten days. This was decided in a meeting between the PCB and franchises in Lahore on Tuesday.

No individual featuring in the PSL will be allowed to keep their family. A minimum of 13 players will be required for a team and in case of fewer players the match will not be possible.

In case of substantial Covid positive cases, the event will be postponed for seven days and will be rescheduled. And then the number of matches each day will be doubled as the event will have to be completed within one month due to Pakistan’s packed international commitments.

A reserve pool of 25 local players, left unpicked in the main and supplementary drafts, will be formed from which teams will be able to pick players if they need.

The reserve pool players will also enter quarantine from January 20 and will remain in the bio-secure bubble during the entire event.

In the first leg to be held in Karachi, 15 matches will be held. In the second leg which will be conducted at Lahore 19 matches will be played.