AFP plans National Championship in March, April

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) plans to hold the National Athletics Championship in Lahore in March and April.
“Yes, due to Covid issues we could not hold any major event and now we plan to hold the National Championship in March and April in Lahore. And in that event we will check who our best athletes are,” an AFP top official told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.
“We will also judge who should be sent for the World Championship besides Arshad Nadeem, the premier javelin thrower and Olympian,” the official said.
Arshad and Yasir are expected to go to South Africa for a lengthy training and their participation may not be possible in the national event but the AFP official thinks differently.
“There will be no issue, we will call them for the event and after featuring in it they will go back to South Africa,” the official said. The World Championship is scheduled to be held in Oregan, US, from July 15-24.
