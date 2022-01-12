South Africa bowl out India for 223 in first innings

CAPE TOWN: India were bowled out for 223 after winning the toss and batting on the first day of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.
Indian captain Virat Kohli top scored with 79 in a patient innings which lasted 201 balls before he was ninth out.
South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, playing in his 50th Test, took four for 73.
Kohli batted patiently as his team struggled against hostile South African fast bowling.
Kohli won the toss and decided to bat under overcast skies.
India lost both their openers inside the first hour.
Duanne Olivier had KL Rahul caught behind for 12 and Kagiso Rabada had Mayank Agarwal caught at second slip in the next over to reduce India to 33 for two in the 13th over.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli added 62 for the third wicket before Pujara was caught behind off left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen for 43. Kohli made only 17 off 80 balls during the stand.
Rabada, playing in his 50th Test, produced a superb delivery to have Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for nine.
Kohli hooked Rabada for six but had to withstand some testing bowling from the fast bowler, being beaten outside the off stump several times and edging just short of Aiden Markram at second slip.
The three-match series is tied at 1-1.
South Africa named an unchanged team after winning the second Test in Johannesburg to level the three-match series at 1-1.
India made two changes, with Kohli returning in place of Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav replacing fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg.
Score Board
India won the Toss
India 1st Innings
Rahul c †Verreynne b Olivier 12
Agarwal c Markram b Rabada 15
Pujara c †Verreynne b Jansen 43
Kohli (c) not out 79
Rahane c †Verreynne b Rabada 9
Pant† c Petersen b Jansen 27
Ashwin c †Verreynne b Jansen 2
Thakur c Petersen b Maharaj 12
Bumrah c Elgar b Rabada 0
Yadav not out 4
Shami c Bavuma b Ngidi 7
Extras: (b 5, lb 1, nb 7) 13
Total: (77.3 Ov, RR: 2.87) 223
Fall: 1-31, 2-33, 12.2 ov 3-95, 37.3 ov 4-116, 42.1 ov 5-167, 60.3 ov 6-175, 62.5 ov 7-205, 67.4 ov 8-210, 70.5 ov 9-211, 72.3 ov 10-223, 77.3 ov
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 22-4-73-4 Duanne Olivier 18-5-42-1 Marco Jansen 18-6-55-3 Lungi Ngidi 14.3-7-33-1 Keshav Maharaj 5-2-14-1
South Africa 1st Innings
Elgar (c) c Pujara b Bumrah 3
Markram not out 8
Maharaj not out 6
Extras: 0
Total: (8 Ov, RR: 2.12) 17/1
Yet to bat: Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne†, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi
Fall: 1-10, 4.4 ov
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-4-0-1 Umesh Yadav 2-0-10-0 Shami 2-0-7-0
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus
