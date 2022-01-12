Gold down Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs200 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs126,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price also dropped by Rs171 to Rs108,025.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $7 to $1,807 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14.