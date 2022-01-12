December auto sales jump amid tax rate uncertainty

Auto sales grew by 96 percent to 27,300 units during December as compared to the same period last year. File photo

KARACHI: Notwithstanding last-month-of-the-year phenomenon, auto sales in the month of December went up this year as buyers anticipated an increase in taxes with government prepared to jack up prices of several commodities, including cars in the mini-budget.

“People were anticipating that the government would increase taxes on cars,” said Foundation Securities Head of Research Awais Ashraf. “Buyers ignored the enticement of new-year number plate this year to save themselves from paying more due to expected increase in taxes after the mini-budget.”

Auto sales grew by 96 percent to 27,300 units during December as compared to the same period last year, according to data shared by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) on Tuesday.

The sales were also 46 percent higher than November. In the first half of the financial year 2022, auto sales went up by 70 percent to 136,000 units as compared to the same period last year.



“Car sales are recorded when a car is delivered,” said another Arif Habib Limited Research Analyst Arsalan Hanif. “The delivery period is over 90 days in most cases. But people thronged to dealerships requesting for quick delivery expecting hike in prices due to expected increase in taxation in the mini-budget.”

Hanif said that volumes remained intact despite shortage of semi-conductor chips, disruption in international supply chain and booking suspensions of various automobiles.

“It is due to improved purchasing power amid rapid economic recovery and anticipation of increase in taxes,” he added.

In the below 1000cc category, volumes grew by 211 percent year-on-year owing to a surge in sales of Suzuki Alto, which saw over 9,000 units sold during the month for the first time.

In 1300cc and above, total sales stood at 9,955 units, increasing by 106 percent year-on-year due to high dispatches of Civic/City, Corolla and Yaris by 188 percent, 77 percen, and 37 percent YoY respectively.

For Pak Suzuki, total sales increased by 104 percent to 15,503 units in December as compared to 7,594 previous year.

“The all-time high monthly sales are mainly attributable to the announcement of price increase by PSMC (Pak Suzuki), which eased cost and exchange rate pressure on it. It led to the resumption of suspended bookings of various models,” read the AHL report.

Alto, WagonR, and Bolan were the major contributors to the overall growth as Pak Suzuki sales volumes saw an increase of 211 percent, 205 percent and 75 percent, respectively. An upward momentum in sales growth of 82 percent was also observed on a month-on-month basis.

Indus Motor Company (Toyota) sales grew by 55 percent to reach 6,214 units in December. Increase in sales was majorly led by Corolla, which was 77 percent. Toyota Fortuner sales increased by 57 percent, Yaris sales went up by 37 percent and Toyota Hilux sales increased by 29 percent.

Honda sales also saw a significant increase of 167 percent to 4,708 units in December as compared to the same period last year. As compared to November, sales grew by 56 percent. Civic and City sales increased by 188 percent to 4,405 units, similarly, Honda BR-V sales also contributed positively with its sales increasing 29 percent to 303 units.

New entrant Nishat Hyundai witnessed sales growth of 2 percent MoM to 762 units with Hyundai Tuscon being the highest contributor to the overall sales.

GHNI sales witnessed an increase of 40 percent YoY in December to 222 units due to higher demand for Isuzu trucks.

Tractor sales also increased 35 percent YoY in December to 4,476 units.

According to the AHL report, it was due to improving farmers’ liquidity situation and higher export orders. AGTL witnessed growth in sales numbers as volumes grew 241 percent YoY to 1,176 units. The company saw its market share going up to 26 percent from 10 percent last year. MTL’s market share reduced to 74 percent from 90 percent.

Atlas Honda recorded its highest ever monthly sales of motorcycles at 115,080 units, up 9 percent as compared to last year. Pak Suzuki saw its volumes grow 68 percent YoY to 3,115 units.

Awais Ashraf said that agricultural income was well this year therefore the demand for Honda motorcycles and Toyota cars were high.

“The well-off farmers went for Toyota cars while the modest ones went for Honda motorcycles. This also hedges them against rising inflation as one can expect prices of auto vehicles going up,” he said.