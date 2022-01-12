Stocks end flat as omicron worries keep investors cautious

Stocks ended flat on Tuesday as investors remained cautious on the spread of omicron variant, which also brought the global commodities down, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share index closed flat with a slight decline of 0.01 percent or 6.50 points to end at 45,881.13 points, against 45,887.63 points recorded in the last session.

Intraday high of the day was 46,055.12 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,525.01 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed flat on renewed concerns for Covid-19 pandemic in global equities, weak global crude oil prices, and dismal data on a $4.85 billion trade deficit for December 2021.

“Weak rupee, surging trade / current account deficit, and uncertainty over the outcome of the IMF board’s postponed review played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” he said.

KSE-30 index shed 0.12 percent or 21.12 points to end at 18,056.53 points against 18,077.65 points in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 17 million to 339.10 million shares from 356.96 million shares in the previous session. Trading value dropped to Rs9.74 billion from Rs11.87 billion.

Market capital narrowed to Rs7.850 trillion from Rs7.854 trillion. Out of 363 companies active in the session, 183 posted gains, 159 posted losses, while 21 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities Ltd, said volatile activity was observed at the exchange as the index traded between its intraday high of 170 points and intraday low of -363 points, to finally close at 45,881.

Major contribution to the index came from Habib Bank, MCB, TRG, United Bank, and Engro Fertilizers, as they cumulatively contributed 104 points to the index. On the other hand, SYS, Engro, Lucky Cement, Hubco, and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority lost value to weigh down the index by 110 points, he added.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Nestle Pakistan, which rose by Rs140 to close at Rs5,690 per share, followed by Goodluck Ind that increased by Rs36.54 to end at Rs523.79 per share. A major decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs65 to close at Rs851 per share, followed by Sapphire Textile that decreased by Rs33.80 to clost at Rs860.20 per share.

Neelam Naz, an analyst at JS Research, said the benchmark index witnessed profit-taking across the board and managed to close flat at 45,881, losing 7 points day-on-day.

“We believe index can take a short-term correction from current levels and we recommend a buy on dips strategy in technology, fertiliser, banking, and cyclical sector stocks,” she said.

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 44.67 million shares that increased by 11 paisas to close at Rs2.43 per share. It was followed by Hascol Petrol with 33.12 million shares. It closed higher by 29 paisas to end at Rs6.73 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Unity Foods Ltd, TRG Pak Ltd, Hum Network, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global, JS Bank Ltd, and Kohinoor Spinning.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 73.44 million shares from 84.40 million shares.