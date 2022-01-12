Rupee inches up

KARACHI: The rupee edged higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday.

The rupee closed at 176.63 to the dollar, compared with Monday’s close of 176.68. It gained five paisas or 0.03 percent during the session.

Dealers said the local unit gained slightly aided by lower import payments and improved supplies. “There was a slowdown in dollar demand from importers, while inflows from exporters remained healthy. This sent a rupee a little bit higher,” said a currency dealer.

“There has been a support for the rupee from the improvement in the foreign exchange liquidity in the market as the exporters have started selling dollars,” he added. The IMF’s approval for the resumption of its $6 billion loan programme looks to be a major trigger for the rupee in the near term as it would unlock financing from the multilateral lenders and the bond issuance in the international market.

The market awaits IMF’s approval for the disbursement of the $1 billion tranche under the Extended Fund Facility. However, there are media reports that the IMF has asked Pakistan to renegotiate its loan programme when the government approached them for the extension in the process of implementing prior actions, but Islamabad didn’t agree.