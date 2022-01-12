Oil tops $83, as Omicron impact expected to be short lived

LONDON: Oil rose to more than $83 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and expectations that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery, Reuters reported.

A lack of capacity in some countries has meant that supply additions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are running below

On the demand side, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he expects the economic impact of the Omicron variant to be short lived, adding that ensuing quarters could be very positive for the economy after Omicron subsides. Brent crude gained $2.6, or 3.22 percent, to $83.46 a barrel, it highest since early November, after having lost 1 percent in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose $2.75, or 3.5 percent, to $80.97, also its highest since mid-November. On Monday, it fell 0.8 percent. "Combination of facts that demand is going to be stronger than anticipated and that OPEC's supply may not be grow as fast as the demand is why prices are climbing," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

Major economies have avoided a return to severe lockdowns, even as coronavirus cases have soared. European jet fuel refining margins, for example, are back to pre-pandemic levels as supplies in the region tighten and global aviation activity recovers despite the spread of the Omicron variant.

"Omicron has yet to wreak the havoc of the Delta variant and may never do so, keeping the global recovery on track," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.