Taxing children

Pakistan has been grappling with a number of issues, including malnutrition in children. The National Nutrition Survey 2018, reveals that over 28 percent of the country’s children are underweight. One major reason for this is that many women are themselves malnourished. In such circumstances, most doctors recommend formula milk for infants. Previously most people could afford formula milk, but, with inflation over 10 percent, it has become increasingly difficult. In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to prioritise children’s health and nutrition. However, recently, the sales tax on locally manufactured infant formula and baby food shot up to 17 percent. As usual, women and children are going to suffer. Of course, women could breast feed their children, but then: what should they eat to be healthy enough for their bodies to produce enough milk? If concrete steps are not taken, more children will suffer malnutrition.

Ali Sher Gurginari

Hub