This is to draw the attention of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to the problem of high-rise buildings in Karachi. Such buildings absorb heat and act as wind barriers, leading to heat waves in cities. Also, given Karachi’s proximity to tectonic plates, it is vulnerable to seismic disturbances. In such cases, high-rise building pose great danger to all. Moreover, houses are made near the airport, increasing the risks of plane crashes.
We must stop the reckless construction of new buildings. Old buildings must be demolished to avoid any accidents. The relevant institutions must make Karachi a better and safer city for its residents.
Seema Ejaz
Karachi
