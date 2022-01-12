Compared to the textbooks of the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Punjab, those of the BISE Balochistan are full of grammatical and factual errors. So much so that students are unable to study or properly prepare for exams. As a result, many cheat during exams.
That the authorities have failed to provide better textbooks and educational facilities to develop the education system in Balochistan is condemnable.
Homer Jan
Turbat
