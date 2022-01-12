Nurturing children

Corporal punishment is an old-fashioned and violent practice which affects the mental health of students and disturbs their learning process. It also leads to an unstable environment in schools.

Last year, a bill was approved in the National Assembly banning corporal punishment for children in Islamabad. This is a salutary move. However, it should not be limited to the federal capital and should be implemented in across the country.

Anwar M Iqbal

Makran