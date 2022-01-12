Anti-people regime

One is appalled by the apathetic response of the government towards victims of the Murree tragedy. One especially takes strong exception to the prime minister’s tweet that said, “Unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared.” It was the responsibility of the provincial and local authorities to make arrangements in advance, to set up roadblocks and checks and to run advisory services to warn people of the dangers of going to hilly and snowy regions. The government should have ensured that so many people did not enter Murree. These same authorities have ensured safe passage of countless VVIP movements, directing ordinary citizens when and where to go. They don’t even let ambulances break the security protocol.
The second part of the tweet is even more alarming. It is, however, in line with PTI’s deportment over the last three years. The administration identified and counted the number of vehicles entering the Murree but could not ‘prepare’ themselves for disaster management? This is sheer criminal negligence.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
