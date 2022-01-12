Trusting banks

In June 2021, banks started charging taxes of 0.1 percent or Rs200 -- whichever is lower -- for inter-bank transactions of Rs25000 and above. The government and banks also charge a number of taxes from accounts, including the withholding tax and Zakat among others, which people don’t understand. Many people are also charged more taxes than they were liable to pay because of these taxes. The extra tax paid is rarely ever refunded.

If the government were to prevent banks from charging unnecessary fees and explain the other taxes, the problem could be solved. It should also refund people if they have paid higher tax for the year. This will encourage more people to save their money at banks, helping increase cash savings to fund projects of banks and will provide the government with more revenue from saving accounts in banks.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar