Cold, foggy weather forecast

LAHORE: Cold and foggy weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts while very cold
in hilly areas.
They predicted that dense fog was likely to occur in upper Sindh and plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 7.7°C and maximum was 14.5°C.
