Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Ayesha Siddiqua has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Iqra Aroob in the subject of Biological Sciences, Ammara Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Atif Khalil in the subject of Education and Muhammad Saeed Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of their theses.
LAHORE: Cold and foggy weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here on Tuesday while Met...
LAHORE: A 20-member delegation including students and faculty members of Pakistan Navy Engineering College , Karachi...
LAHORE:A First Year student committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck when he could not find a new mobile...
LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority will surpass the annual budget target of revenue collection of Rs155.9 billion...
LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said solution to people’s problems lies in the strength of the...
LAHORE: Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Lahore Division Tariq Latif directed Divisional Commercial officer...
Comments