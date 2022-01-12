 
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Five scholars awarded PhD degrees

January 12, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Ayesha Siddiqua has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Environmental Sciences, Iqra Aroob in the subject of Biological Sciences, Ammara Khan in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Atif Khalil in the subject of Education and Muhammad Saeed Ahmad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of their theses.

