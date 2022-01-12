GCU, Punjab Police sign MoU on research projects

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Punjab Police’s Research & Development Branch have signed an MoU for sharing qualified human resources, facilitating research projects and providing internship opportunities to students.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi and IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan signed the accord at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office. Speaking on the occasion, the IG announced that around 50 GCU students would be provided 10-week internship under the Punjab Police Internship Programme. He said that GCU was his alma mater; more than 80 percent officers in Punjab police were Ravians. Dr Zaidi appreciated the sacrifices and services of Punjab Police, saying that children of police martyrs would be granted admissions in GCU on a priority basis.