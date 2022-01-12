150,000 vehicles issued fine tickets in 2021

LAHORE: The Enforcement Wing of Punjab Transport Company issued challan tickets worth Rs45.7 million to more than 150,000 vehicles in 2021.

More than 2,100 smoky vehicles were challaned to eliminate smog and more than 8,430 vehcles were fined operating without route permit.

Challan tickets were issued to more than 122,500 transports in poor condition or not having fitness passing certificate. Around 38,121 transports fined for not implementing the CORONA SOP, 4,550 transports with illegal LPG cylinders were taken into custody.

Challan tickets were issued to 509 vehicles on overcharging complaints. Chief Executive Officer Punjab Transport Company Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan said the objective of the challans is to ensure best and safer travel facilities to people.He said the company will soon run eco-friendly buses to provide best quality travel to citizens for which work on feasibility reports is going to start in different cities.