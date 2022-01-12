Sino-Pak ties core aspects highlighted

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) organised a seminar “CPEC, and the Geo-Strategic Impact of Gilgit-Baltistan: Challenges and Prospects”.

Karakoram International University Department of International Relations’ Assistant Professor Dr Mir Waheed Akhlaq was the keynote speaker while CSAS Director Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members and MPhil/PhD scholars attended the event.

The guest speaker highlighted the core aspects of China-Pakistan relations and the impact on regional integration. He also highlighted centrality of CPEC in shaping the regional and global political environment and alignments. He reiterated the need to resolve the longstanding issues pertaining to Gilgit-Baltistan. The region’s constitutional, economic and social development should be prioritised in order to reap the CPEC fruit. He said that uplifting the living standard of the GB people would help to strengthen economic cooperation and political alliance foreseen by the Chinese and Pakistani policymakers.