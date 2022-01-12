PKLI performs kidney, liver transplants on two patients

LAHORE: Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre (PKLI&RC) performed one kidney transplant and one liver transplant the same day to save two lives in Pakistan.

The liver and kidney grafts were initially transported via helicopter to Dubai where the UAE Organ Donation and Transplantation and UAE Ministry of Health team airlifted the two organs in a specially hired five-seater commercial jet to hand over them to the PKLI&RC transplant team.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid welcomed the UAE team at Lahore Airport where a team from Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) was also present. The PKLI&RC kidney and liver transplant teams successfully completed both surgeries late at night to save two lives. Both recipients have made a remarkable recovery and were discharged home in a healthy condition. This whole exercise has been an astonishing act of coordination and teamwork where more than 20 teams from both UAE and Pakistan worked day and night to ensure perfect matching of the donor and recipients, preparation of the recipients for operation and to ensure that the organs are retrieved and transported and transplanted within the time frame before they become useless. Later, a second kidney of the deceased was also transplanted in UAE to save third life. Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked the UAE govt for their efforts to procure and make arrangements to transport these life-saving donations to Pakistan. She also thanked Dean PKLI, Prof Faisal Dar under whose leadership, PKLI performed cadaveric transplants.

Dr Najmul Hassan Shah, Medical Director PKLI and the initiator of this whole historical exercise paid homage to the family of the deceased. He said: “We shall all salute the 22-year-old and his family, who gave a gift of life to save three lives, one in UAE and two in Pakistan”.