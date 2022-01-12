Man, wife shot dead over old enmity

LAHORE: A man and his wife were shot dead and their son was wounded by two unidentified bike riders near Kahna police station here Tuesday.

Victims Salamat Ali and his wife Zubaida were murdered over an old enmity. A murder case was registered against the victims in Kahna police station and one of their sons was already in jail in a murder case. On the day of the incident, Salamat Ali and his wife Zubaida were sitting in their car and waiting for their son Amjad who had gone to drop his sister to a local madrassa. Meanwhile, two armed men riding on a bike approached them a few yards away from Kahna police station and opened fire.

The car riders stepped out of the vehicle to save their lives and entered a shop along with their son Amjad. The assailants spotted the three victims while entering the shop. One of them forced the shopkeeper to lift the shutter and shot at the three. Salamat and his wife Zubaida died on the spot while their son Amjad received injuries. He was admitted to General Hospital. Police said the victims had an old enmity with one Safdar. Bodies were shifted to morgue. The IG took notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed the arrest of the killers.

four burnt: Three people, including a man and his son were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Sattukatla police area Tuesday. The victims were labourers from Depalpur, Okara who had lit fire to fight the biting cold. The victims identified as M Zaman, 65, son of Sher Ali, Ali Hussain, 20, son of M Zaman and Naeem, son of Ghafoor. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguished fire and recovered three bodies from the room. Edhi Foundation transported the bodies to their native village.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old petrol pump manager died of burns and suffocation in his room in Guldasht Town area of North Cantt police. M Naeem lit a gas stove to brave the cold and fell asleep but his blanket fell on the stove and caught fire, resulting into his death.

Meanwhile, a man and his two daughters sustained burns after a fire broke out in their house in Marghzar Colony Tuesday. The injured were identified as Hussain, 32 and his two daughters - eight-month-old Khadeeja and two-year-old Eman. Later, Khadeeja died. The firefighters pulled out the victims from the fire and shifted them to General Hospital.

stray bullet: A man was wounded by a stray bullet in the Burki area on Tuesday. The victim Bilal, a resident of Bengali village in Burki area, was on his way back to home from his property office in DHA Phase 6 when a stray bullet hit him on the shoulder. On receiving the information, the police shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case against unknown persons.

Three shot at: Three citizens were shot at and injured by the robbers in various pats of the city on Tuesday. Robbers shot at and wounded one Muhammad Hafeez in Gulshan-e-Ravi police area, Attique within the limits of Haier police station and Shafiq in the North Cantt area and looted cash, mobile and other valuables.

Case registered: Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Area police registered a case against a man for attempting to bribe a cop. Drug Cell of Chuhng Circle arrested one Sadiq Masih in a drug case. The accused Irfan offered the investigating officer to give concession to Sadiq Masih. Police arrested Irfan and registered a case against him.

gutka: Misri Shah police arrested five persons for selling Gutka. The accused were identified as Irfan, Usman, Naeem, Amin and Faraz. Meanwhile, the police also recovered an illegal pistol and ammunition from the possession of one Asad.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 848 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 15 people died, whereas 887 were injured.