CM reviews tram project feasibility

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and LDA director general attended the meeting. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister disclosed that launching Pakistan’s first electric tram in Lahore was being deliberated upon by the government. The chief minister issued instructions that the feasibility should be given final shape without delay for proceeding further and asked the quarters concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes in Lahore as the development projects would provide substantial relief to the Lahorites. The chief minister said that the development in Lahore was important and the PTI-led government was committed to further improving the standard of facilities. The spate of development work would improve the quality of life, he said and added that a 1,000-bed general hospital would be built on Ferozepur Road near IT tower over 124-Kanal area. The past government launched Rs67 billion schemes in its third year in power in City sans Orange Line Metro Train Project, he added and pointed out that the incumbent government had launched Rs86 billion projects in its third year. Regrettably, the projects were started without proper planning and the people are facing the consequences as the exhibitory projects have tremendously burdened the provincial kitty. However, the PTI government has designed projects to improve the city’s infrastructure with prudent planning, the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the PTI had emerged successful in foreign funding case as no one could point a finger at the honesty of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement issued here, the CM said those pointing fingers at PTI had a corrupt past while the PTI had given proof of every penny to the Election Commission. Opponents’ propaganda had failed before the transparency of the PTI, he added. The nation would be surprised if accounts of both the parties were checked.

SACM: The Punjab government spokesman and special assistant to chief minister (SACM) Hasaan Khawar on Tuesday said that PMLN and PPP were furthering their nefarious political agendas on the Murree tragedy.

In a statement, the SACM said the whole nation was cognizant of the fact that PMLN and PPP had always played politics on corpses. He said the families of 14 martyrs of the Model Town tragedy were still awaiting justice from Shehbaz Sharif, while innocent children of Thar were clueless about their fault.

Hasaan Khawar said the PPP had been ruling Sindh for a long time but innocent children in Thar were still dying without any treatment. The Sharif family, who ruled Punjab for decades, did not take any practical step to strengthen the institutions in Murree. He said that an impartial inquiry to probe factors that led to the Murree incident had been started on the order of CM Usman Buzdar. In the light of the inquiry report, those responsible for negligence would be identified and stern action would be taken against them, he added.