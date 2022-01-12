19 killed in drone strike in Tigray

ADDIS ABABA: Nineteen civilians have been killed in a drone strike in a town in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region, aid workers told AFP on Tuesday.

"Yesterday (Monday) the strike at Mai Tsebri occurred in the afternoon and killed 17 civilians working at the flour mill," said one of the humanitarian workers, citing witness accounts.

The attack came only a few days after dozens of people were reported killed and many injured in a drone strike on a camp in northwestern Tigray for people displaced by Ethiopia’s brutal 14-month conflict. The aid worker said dozens of people were injured and 16 donkeys killed in Monday’s strike in Mai Tsebri, also in northwestern Tigray.