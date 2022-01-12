6.6-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

PAPHOS, Cyprus: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or structural damage.
The strong and relatively shallow quake at 0107 GMT was centred 48-km west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said. The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS.
It shook buildings in the capital Nicosia, 130-km away, where some residents went out into the streets. "It was frightening. The whole building was shaking endlessly," one Nicosia resident told AFP. "I thought it would never end."
