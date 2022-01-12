‘Russia has no ‘voting right’ on Ukraine’s Nato membership’

KIEV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Russia had no say over whether Ukraine could join Nato, a topic at the centre of high-stakes talks between the West and Russia this week.
"Russia has no voting right on the issue of Ukraine’s Nato membership. This is a ‘red line’ that neither Ukraine nor our partners will cross," Kuleba told news site RBK Ukraine. "The collective West will not agree to provide Russia with ‘legal guarantees’ on the alliance’s eastward non-enlargement, as this would be its strategic defeat," the minister added. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its Nato allies and insists it has been promised that the bloc would not expand eastward.
ADDIS ABABA: Nineteen civilians have been killed in a drone strike in a town in Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region,...
PAPHOS, Cyprus: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey...
BAMAKO: Mali’s army-dominated government has called for nationwideThe Sahel state’s interim government stated on...
Taipei: Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday passed an extra spending bill of nearly $8.6 billion in its latest bid to...
PARIS: Unequal access to Covid-19 vaccines is widening the gap between rich countries and the developing world,...
TRIPOLI, Lebanon: If he wasn’t making good money smuggling irregular migrants to the European Union by sea, Ibrahim...
