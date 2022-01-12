‘Russia has no ‘voting right’ on Ukraine’s Nato membership’

KIEV: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that Russia had no say over whether Ukraine could join Nato, a topic at the centre of high-stakes talks between the West and Russia this week.

"Russia has no voting right on the issue of Ukraine’s Nato membership. This is a ‘red line’ that neither Ukraine nor our partners will cross," Kuleba told news site RBK Ukraine. "The collective West will not agree to provide Russia with ‘legal guarantees’ on the alliance’s eastward non-enlargement, as this would be its strategic defeat," the minister added. Moscow has demanded wide-ranging security guarantees from Washington and its Nato allies and insists it has been promised that the bloc would not expand eastward.